‘I wear the f—— nuts’: An American Airlines passenger was thrown off a flight after hitting her partner over the head with a laptop

A viral video shows a furious American Airlines passenger smashing a laptop over her travel companion’s head after she accused him of looking at other women.

The video, filmed onboard flight AA277 as it prepared to take off from Miami International Airport to Los Angeles at 6:40 a.m. ET on Sunday, shows the woman unleashing a barrage of threats on the man in the next seat, including numerous profanities and racial slurs.

The pair’s connection is not completely clear, but it appears that they are in a romantic relationship.

Video of the altercation was posted to Twitter by passenger Julia Scorupco. You can watch the video, which contains numerous profanities and racial slurs, here.

In the video, the man is seen getting up, clambering over his girlfriend, and moving down the plane, as cabin crew try to diffuse the situation.

caption The man is seen getting out of his seat and being escorted down the plane by flight attendants. source Twitter/Julia Scorupco

But the woman pursues him, eventually smashing a laptop down over the back of his head.

Just before the climax, the woman can be heard saying: “You want to try to f—— look at other women, n—–? Nah, f— you!”

“I wear the f—— nuts,” she continues. “Watch until we f—— get home.”

caption A still from the video showing the woman smashing her partner with the Dell laptop. source YouTube/Julia Scorupco

After the woman finishes, she is seen returning to her seat, saying she needs to retrieve her purse.

On the way, a male cabin crew member says: “You’re going to get charged with assault.”

“Fine, whatever,” she replies.

An American Airlines spokeswoman said in a statement: “Prior to departure from the gate on Sunday at Miami International Airport, two passengers who were travelling together were involved in a dispute.”

“Law enforcement was requested, and both passengers were removed from the aircraft.”

“We thank the American crew who worked quickly to diffuse the situation. Their actions resulted in a safe environment for all of our passengers.”