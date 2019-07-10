Video shows Angela Merkel shaking uncontrollably at public event for 3rd time in a month

caption German Chancellor Merkel receives Finland’s Prime Minister Rinne in Berlin. source Reuters

German chancellor Angela Merkel has been seen shaking for the third time in a month.

Merkel, who is 64, was seen shaking on Tuesday as she stood next to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin while national anthems were played.

Merkel was first seen shaking on June 18 at a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and then again on June 27 at a swearing-in ceremony for a German minister.

She has in the past attributed the trembling to dehydration. On June 27 she said: “I’ve drunk three glasses of water in the meantime, clearly that was what caused it.”

At a televised meeting between Merkel and Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin on Tuesday, Merkel was seen shaking as the pair stood to attention while national anthems were played.

In June, Merkel was twice seen shaking violently in public, prompting questions about the 64-year-old’s health. She and aides have said she is fit and well.

On June 18, Merkel was seen shaking heavily during a reception to welcome the recently-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

On June 27, she was seen shaking again during a ceremony to swear in Germany’s newly chosen judicial minister, Christine Lambrecht, at Bellevue Palace.

caption EU leaders summit in Brussels source Reuters

After the second incident Merkel said: “I’ve drunk three glasses of water in the meantime, clearly that was what caused it. And in that respect I’m doing much better.”

When visiting the town of Goslar a day later, on June 28, Merkel said she may “cut back on the coffee and drink more water,” according to the newspaper Morgenpost.

After the shaking was reported on by German media, her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that Merkel was feeling good.

Merkel is 64 years old, and during her 14-year tenure as chancellor her health has not been a subject of much discussion.

Merkel did sustain a hip injury during a ski trip in 2014, which led her to cancel a few appointments and international visits.

She has never missed a day in office because of sickness. In 2011 she used crutches for a period after knee surgery.