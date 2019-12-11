A 17-year-old FC Barcelona prodigy scored a Messi-esque goal to become the youngest-ever Champions League scorer and he described it as ‘a dream’

caption Ansu Fati has now scored three times for FC Barcelona this season. source Getty/Quality Sport Images

Ansu Fati described becoming the UEFA Champions League’s youngest-ever scorer as “a dream.”

The FC Barcelona prodigy, 17, hit a superb 86th minute winner against Inter Milan on Tuesday, less than 60 seconds after coming on as a late substitute.

The goal earned his side a 2-1 victory, securing its position as Group F winners and dumping Inter out of the competition.

“I played the give-and-go with Luis [Suarez] and when I scored the stadium just went silent,” said Fati after the match, according to the BBC. “I’m super-happy. It’s a dream.”

Watch Fati’s Messi-esque goal here:

No Messi? No problem At 17 years and 40 days old Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati becomes the youngest Champions League goalscorer ever ???? Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/44n6rliMT0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 10, 2019

The competition’s previous youngest scorer was Ghanaian player Peter Ofori-Quaye, who scored for Olympiacos in 1997 aged just 17 years and 195 days.

Fati, who was born in Guinea Bissau, broke the record by 155 days, as he was just 17 and 40 days at the time of the goal.

The teen’s achievement is no surprise

Fati’s goal was his third already for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season, despite having only been promoted into the first team in late August.

His first arrived just his second game for the club as he thumped home a stunning header in a 2-2 draw with CA Osasuna, while his second came just a fortnight later in a 5-2 win over Valencia.

He’s since featured in nine other games, and has also made his debut for Spain’s U-21s, the country for whom he was granted citizenship in September.

“Everything seems to be going at high speed,” the teen said, as per the BBC. “I just have to take every opportunity I’m given. But here, you look around and think: ‘What have I done’?”

The draw for the Champions League last 16 will take place in Nyon on Monday, December 16.

