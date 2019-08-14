Antonio Brown explained how he suffered frostbitten feet and detailed the unsettling treatment

caption Antonio Brown. source HBO

Football fans finally have some answers regarding Antonio Brown’s bizarre foot injury.

On HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Brown confirmed reports that his blistered feet were due to frostbite suffered while inside a cryotherapy machine.

Brown described in vivid detail the process of removing the skin and draining the foot.

Brown was absent from the rest of the episode fighting to keep his old helmet but is now back at training camp.

At the start of training camp, photos of Brown’s swollen and blistered feet quickly raised questions. Fans were concerned about his ability to perform, and many wondered what caused such an odd injury.

Reports later revealed that Brown’s feet suffered frostbite after he got into a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear. However, this explanation only led to more questions.

Thanks to HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which is following the Raiders through training camp this year, we finally have some answers.

In the opening scene of the second episode which aired Tuesday night, Brown sat down on the field and showed off his feet for the cameras, explaining the story behind his blisters.

Per ESPN’s transcription:

“I was trying cold therapy, they were covering my body, and I got out, and I felt my foot burning,” he said. “So I was like, man, I felt a hot sensation. So the next 24 hours it swelled up, got really big, and I couldn’t really walk or put pressure. The doctor came over, drained a little out. Scalpel the next day, frickin’ scissors the next day, and just kind of let it leak all out. So as everything leaked all out, I was able to put a lot of pressure. Thankfully, my trainer was working me out; I can’t be on my feet, so I’m crawling in workouts, just getting other stuff done and have everything get better.

“So now it’s just new skin. I’m trying to get my feet used to feeling it, but I feel like I got a big patch of just open whoopee cushion, you know?”

Brown had some colorful ways of describing how his new skin was coming in, saying that his “feet are pretty much getting circumcised, right?”

Ultimately though, Brown had a positive outlook on the situation, saying “Hopefully, my feet are born again and I frickin’ can run faster. Feel sorry for me later. Thank you.”

You can watch a clip of Brown’s scene below.

Peeling back the curtain on @AB84's peeling feet.#HardsKnocks is streaming now on HBO. pic.twitter.com/pViQL7gBuY — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 14, 2019

That wouldn’t be the end of Brown’s arc on Tuesday night. HBO’s cameras also captured the confusion surrounding his absence from camp while fighting to keep his old helmet, which is now banned.

Thankfully for the Raiders, by the end of the episode, Brown was back at camp, apparently ready to rejoin the team as they hope to make their final season in Oakland a good one.

