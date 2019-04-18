The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their 2019 schedule with a tribute to ‘Game of Thrones’ and a brutal shot at their biggest rival

- source
- The Atlanta Falcons revealed their schedule for the 2019 NFL season on Wednesday night with an impressive tribute to the opening title sequence of “Game of Thrones.”
- Rather than sprawling across Westeros, the Falcons video showed various stadiums across the league in the unique style of the show.
- The Falcons made sure to take a shot at their arch rival the Saints in the video, mocking the missed pass interference penalty that kept them out of the Super Bowl, while also changing their name to the “Aints.”
- You can watch the full video below.
