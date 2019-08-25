An 18-year-old jiu jitsu specialist scored the fastest submission in Bellator MMA history on Saturday, finishing his opponent in 11 seconds with a heel hook

caption Aviv Gozali. source Twitter / DAZN USA

Aviv Gozali, 18, broke the Bellator MMA record for fastest submission win in company history Saturday.

At the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Gozali finished his opponent in 11 seconds with a heel hook.

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker confirmed the record on Twitter.

Watch the submission below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aviv Gozali, an 18-year-old Isreali mixed martial artist, broke the Bellator MMA record for the fastest submission win in the company’s history with a lightning quick heel hook Saturday.

Gozali stood across from the 5-foot-10 Belarusian fighter Eduard Muravitskiy in the first bout on the Bellator 225 show at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and finished his opponent in 11 seconds.

Read more: Ronda Rousey posted a graphic photo of the bloody, mangled finger that surgeons had to reattach to her after a ‘freak accident’ on a film set

Everything about the submission was timed to perfection.

Gozali ignored his opponent’s gesture to touch gloves so he could slide into a single leg takedown within three seconds. He then jostled for a dominant position on the mat and went to work on the heel.

After Muravitskiy tapped, Gozali ran around the Bellator cage celebrating his win.

Watch the submission here:

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker confirmed the record on Twitter.

18-year-old @Aviv_Gozali just set a record for the fastest submission in @BellatorMMA history at 11 seconds.#Bellator225 — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) August 24, 2019

It should perhaps be no surprise that Gozali appears to be a highly-skilled jiu jitsu practitioner, as he is the son of Haim Gozali, the 46-year-old welterweight fighter who has won many gold, silver, and bronze medals in submission grappling and Brazilian jiu jitsu events.

Read more: Conor McGregor has apologized and said he needs to get his ‘head screwed on’ after footage showed him punch an older man in a pub

Haim Gozali is a fourth degree black belt. His son’s 11 second win Saturday was the teenager’s third victory Bellator MMA win, all of which have been via first round submission.