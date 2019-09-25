Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posted an adorable video of baby Archie, and it’s the most we’ve ever seen of him

caption Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie in South Africa on Wednesday. source Sussex Royal

Baby Archie Harrison has made his first official appearance since his birth – and he’s adorable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a video of the four-month-old to their Instagram story on Wednesday as the family embarked on day three of their royal tour of Africa.

The family were all smiles as they walked to their first engagement of the day.

caption Archie smiled for the camera during his first appearance since his post-birth photo call at Windsor Castle. source Sussex Royal

The trio were on their way to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Mrs Tutu, their final engagement as a family before Harry departs for solo engagements in Botswana on Thursday.

caption The newborn was dressed in blue dungarees. source Sussex Royal

They captioned the story: “Arch meets Archie!”

A number of photos of the occasion have since been released, and Archie appeared to be a hit.

caption Archie Harrison meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

A close-up photo of the meeting shows Markle holding Archie, who looks adorable in a pair of dungarees.

The photo shows the newborn has Markle’s dark eyes, and possibly even Harry’s red hair.

caption The first photo showing Archie’s hair and eye color. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Until now, the couple had only ever shared several official photos of Archie, two of which from his christening ceremony.

Ellen DeGeneres recently spoke about meeting Markle and Harry’s son on the Ellen Show, saying he “looks just like Harry.”

“I can’t tell you how sweet they are, but the most important thing is I got to hold little Archie, the baby,” she said

“I fed Archie, I held Archie. He looks just like Harry, and he had more hair than I did at the time.

However, it’s likely not the last time we’ll see Archie on the couple’s working visit, as they still have another week left of tour. On Thursday, Harry will travel to Botswana, before departing for Angola and Malawi for solo projects.

Read more: Here’s the full schedule for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first royal tour with baby Archie

It’s thought the trip was scheduled this way so that Markle can remain in South Africa to take care of Archie, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the palace.

The family will reunite for joint engagements on Wednesday, October 2 – so keep your eyes peeled for more baby photos.

