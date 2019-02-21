Camera caught Obama’s reaction the moment Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured his knee

- source
- Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.
- Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.
- President Barack Obama was sitting courtside during the game and was seen on camera reacting to the exact moment Williamson was injured.
- Obama could be seen saying, “his shoe broke.”
- Williamson later was taken to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Here is President Barack Obama, seen in the background immediately after the injury, via ESPN.
Read more: Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he appeared to injure his knee in first minute against North Carolina
Here is a replay of the injury, which shows Williamson’s shoe exploding.
