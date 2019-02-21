Camera caught Obama’s reaction the moment Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured his knee

By
Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
-
President Barack Obama reacts to Zion Williamson's knee injury.

caption
President Barack Obama reacts to Zion Williamson’s knee injury.
source
ESPN

Here is President Barack Obama, seen in the background immediately after the injury, via ESPN.

Here is a replay of the injury, which shows Williamson’s shoe exploding.