Bill Belichick gave a hilariously blunt interview with his thoughts on the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon

caption Bill Belichick. source @NFL_DovKleiman / Twitter

Bill Belichick stonewalled a reporter on Saturday after being asked about the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The NFL conditionally reinstated Gordon over the weekend after being suspended indefinitely last season as a repeat offender of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Belichick released a vague statement on Gordon’s return on Saturday and twice refused to offer further clarification on what it could mean for the team.

When it comes to giving on-field interviews, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is already in mid-season form.

Belichick is notoriously secretive about his plans for his teams, and in some cases has given off Gregg Popovich-esque vibes in interviews.

At halftime of the Patriots preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Steve Burton of WBZ did his best to get some answers out of Belichick regarding the potential return of wide receiver Josh Gordon.

It did not go well.

Most Bill Belichick interview ever, he's ready for the regular season. Q: You put out a statement on Josh Gordon today. Do you have anything add? Belichick: "No." Q: Not at all? Belichick: "No, that is why we put out the statement."pic.twitter.com/4e9NAboRCC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

Burton was right to want some clarification on the team’s initial statement regarding Gordon.

The NFL conditionally reinstated Gordon over the weekend after being suspended indefinitely last season as a repeat offender of the league’s substance-abuse policy. The statement the Belichick and the Patriots initially put out was, at best, light on details.

Statement from #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick regarding the league's reinstatement of Josh Gordon: — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2019

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Belichick didn’t offer much more. Asked if he had had the chance to meet with Gordon, Belichick deadpanned, “I meet with the players every day.”

When reporters followed up with questions about Gordon’s mindset and the status of his conditioning, Belichick redirected them his statement.

“I released a statement on that; I have nothing to add to that,” Belichick said. He later joked, “Did you get a copy of the statement?”

Belichick isn’t going to give up any information on Gordon’s status with the team any time soon. But we can be sure that whenever he does answer some questions, it will be what is best for Josh and the team.

