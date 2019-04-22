Watch Bill Gates tear up the dance floor at a Miami club

caption Microsoft founder Bill Gates reacts as he plays table tennis at a Berkshire Hathaway sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

TMZ reports Bill Gates, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft chairman, had a night on the town at Miami’s exclusive LIV Nightclub.

Gates was in Miami to watch his daughter compete in an equestrian tournament, according to TMZ.

Billionaires, they’re just like us.

According to a TMZ report, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder and chairman Bill Gates hit the dance floor at Miami’s exclusive LIV Nightclub recently.

TMZ obtained video of Gates’ dance moves, which included dancing along to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Grove St. Party” and Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds.” Gates is held in high esteem for his insight on technology, economics and global development, but to judge by this footage, the 63-year-old’s footwork is ready for an upgrade.

