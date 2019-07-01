‘Good luck with your preposterous ideas’: Boris Johnson heckled by shoppers at an English garden centre

caption Boris Johnson visits Polhill garden centre in Kent source Getty

Boris Johnson receives a hostile reception on a walkabout at an English garden centre.

Two customers heckle the frontrunner to be Britain’s next prime minister.

One woman tells him “good luck with your preposterous ideas,” before adding that “it’s a shame your brother is not running.”

Watch the exchange below.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

LONDON – Boris Johnson probably expected a warm welcome as he took part in a campaign walkabout in a garden centre in the Leave-voting area of Sevenoaks in Kent.

However, the unannounced visit to the Polhill garden centre in Badger’s Mount did not go entirely to plan, when he was greeted by two shoppers who appeared not to be his biggest fans.

“Good luck with your preposterous ideas,” one woman told the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain’s next prime minister, to which he replied “thank you.”

Another customer then piped in with the comment “crazy,” before the woman went on to tell Johnson “it’s a shame your brother is not running.”

Johnson’s brother Jo is another Conservative MP, who represents the nearby Orpington constituency, and unlike Johnson is opposed to Brexit and has joined the campaign for a second referendum.

Other shoppers appeared more pleased to see the former foreign secretary however, with one man shaking his hand and telling him he was “doing well”.

Watch Boris Johnson heckled at an English garden centre

Boris Johnson is told by a heckler at a garden centre "it's a shame your brother's not running" to be next PM. "Good luck with your preposterous ideas," she tells him, before a man brands Johnson "crazy". @PA pic.twitter.com/cWROoLnJJl — Lewis Pennock (@PennockPost) July 1, 2019