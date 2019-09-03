Boris Johnson loses his majority after Conservative MP Philip Lee dramatically crosses floor to join the Liberal Democrats

caption Boris Johnson source Reuters

Boris Johnson has dramatically lost his majority in the House of Commons after the Conservative MP Philip Lee crossed the floor of the chamber to join the Liberal Democrats.

The prime minister appeared to be flustered as he watched Lee take a seat on the opposition benches.

The defection means that Johnson’s government has lost its working majority in the House of Commons.

The prime minister has threatened to expel dozens of Conservative MPs if they join a rebellion against the government on Brexit on Tuesday evening.

Conservative MP Phillip Lee has left his party and joined the Liberal Democrats in a dramatic move which strips Boris Johnson of his majority in parliament.

Lee chose to desert the Conservatives in the most public way possible, crossing the floor while the prime minister was speaking after Parliament returned from summer recess.

Opposition MPs were for a moment quiet before he took his seat next to Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader before cheers broke out.

Watch Philip Lee cross the floor to join the Liberal Democrats

Here you go: Tory MP Philip Lee literally crosses the floor, follows Lib Dem chief whip Alistair Carmichael and new MP Jane Dodds onto the LD benches, takes a seat next to party leader Jo Swinson pic.twitter.com/VbRPG3CTTB — Alex Partridge ???? (@alexpartridge87) September 3, 2019

Lee had been widely touted as a defector for several months and admitted that he was considering joining the Liberal Democrats after calling himself “politically homeless” in the Tory party due to his opposition to Brexit and support for a second EU referendum.

Read more: Boris Johnson will seek a general election if Parliament votes to block a no-deal Brexit

The move means Johnson is now effectively unable to pass any legislation in the House of Commons without the support of opposition MPs, which is rarely forthcoming, and further increases the prospects of a general election, which could be triggered as early as this week.

In a statement Lee accused Johnson’s government of “using political manipulation, bullying and lies.”

He added: “This Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways.

“It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and is endangering the integrity of the UK.”

Several other Conservative MPs announced on Tuesday that they would resign at the next election, in protest at Johnson’s Brexit strategy.

The prime minister has threatened to expel any Conservative member of parliament from the party if they join with the opposition on Tuesday evening to vote for Brexit to be delayed by three months in order to prevent a no-deal exit.