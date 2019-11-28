Boris Johnson was replaced by a melting ice sculpture after refusing to take part in a televised climate change debate

caption Boris Johnson and a melting ice sculpture. source Getty

Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage replaced by melting ice sculptures after refusing to turn up to Channel Four News’ live election debate on climate change.

Johnson’s team threatened the broadcaster it could lose its license following the stunt.

The prime minister’s father offered to attend the debate in his son’s place.

Johnson has previously thrown doubt on the science of climate change.

Boris Johnson was replaced by a melting ice sculpture on a live television debate about climate change, after he refused to turn up.

Channel Four News called a special televised election debate between all party leaders on Thursday evening.

However, when both the prime minister and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage refused to turn up they were replaced by two melting ice sculptures, representing “the emergency on planet Earth.”

Watch Boris Johnson replaced by melting ice sculpture

These two ice sculptures – which represent the emergency on planet earth – will take the place of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage tonight after they declined our invitation to attend a party leaders' #ClimateDebate Tune in at 7pm on 4 and here on Twitter: https://t.co/GXl7XiFbgA pic.twitter.com/niPE5MLdGV — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2019

Johnson’s father Stanley attempted to take part in the debate in his son’s place, but the broadcasters refused.

In a last ditch attempt ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ has sent his two wing men best friend ⁦@michaelgove⁩ and dad Stanley Johnson to argue their way into a programme intended only for leaders. they were lovely and charming but neither are the leader #climatedebate pic.twitter.com/3TdGT3Q4ZJ — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) November 28, 2019

Channel Four’s decision was greeted with fury by Johnson’s team. One Downing Street source told Buzzfeed that Johnson would review the channel’s licence in an apparent retaliation for the stunt.

“If we are re-elected we will have to review Channel 4’s Public Services Broadcasting obligations,” the source said told the website.

“Broadcasting organisations are rightly held to a higher standard – and particularly Channel 4 which has a special role enshrined in legislation. Any review would of course look at whether its remit should be better focused so it is serving the public in the best way possible.”

Johnson has previously been a climate change sceptic, repeatedly using his Telegraph column to promote the theories of climate-change-denying scientist Piers Corbyn, who is the brother of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.