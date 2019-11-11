Boris Johnson tried to mop up some floodwater and it didn’t go particularly well

caption Boris Johnson source reuters

A clip of Boris Johnson attempting to mop up floodwater has gone viral.

The prime minister was visiting Derbyshire in the North of England after some of the worst flooding in the region for over a decade.

He stepped in front of the cameras to help mop up a flooded opticians in the town of Matlock, Derbyshire.

Social media users questioned whether he had ever used a mop before, after watching the footage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boris Johnson visited the North of England on Friday to view communities who have suffered some of the most severe flooding in over ten years.

The prime minister, who is campaigning for the United Kingdom’s general election, posed for the cameras while attempting to mop the floor of a flooded opticians in the town of Matlock, in Derbyshire.

Footage of the photo opportunity suggests he does not have a huge amount of experience in such matters.

Watch Boris Johnson attempt to mop up a flood

When you’ve used a mop before pic.twitter.com/78eq8XdSAR — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) November 10, 2019

The clip went viral on Sunday with many social media users questioning whether he had ever used a mop before.

Johnson also caused controversy during his visit for suggesting that the flooding was not a national emergency.

He told reporters that while the government was ready to do whatever it took to help, it was “not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency.”