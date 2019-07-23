Boris Johnson’s Conservative leadership victory speech in full

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

Boris Johnson will be Britain’s new prime minister.

In his victory speech he promised to unite the country, deliver Brexit and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.

Watch the speech in full below.

Boris Johnson has won the race to become prime minister, beating Jeremy Hunt by a huge margin.

In his victory speech in central London he promised to “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn.”

