Police confronted a man who was picking up trash outside his home, video shows

A video shows police in Boulder, Colorado, confronting a man who was picking up trash outside of his home.

The man repeatedly questions why the officer has his gun.

“You’re on my property with a gun in your hand, threatening to shoot me because I’m picking up trash,” the man, who has not been identified, can be heard saying in the video.

The man told police he lived and worked in the building and showed his ID.

In a statement, the Boulder Police department said that it is launching an internal investigation into the situation.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are investigating a recent incident in which a police officer was caught on video confronting a black man who was picking up trash in front of his home, the Boulder Police Department said in a statement.

Video of the incident, which happened on Friday, has been circulating since it was uploaded on YouTube. Someone who was home at the time recorded the incident through a window.

In the statement, Boulder Police said the first officer began communicating with the man because they saw him sitting on a patio behind a sign that said “Private Property.”

In the video, the man, who has not been identified, can be heard explaining to police that he lives and works in the building, which was why he was picking up trash. In the recording, the man is shown with a bucket and a clamp, both of which are tools used to pick up garbage.

The recording captures the exchange between the man and the police officer.

“You’re on my property with a gun in your hand, threatening to shoot me, because I’m picking up trash,” the man can be heard saying. “I don’t have a weapon. This is a bucket. This is a clamp.”

The man provided his school ID, but the officer detained him. In the statement, police explained that the officer called for backup because the man was “uncooperative and unwilling to put down a blunt object.” The object referenced in the statement was the trash clamp.

Shortly after, officers determined that the man had a legal right to be on the property, returned his school ID card, and left the scene.

In a statement to INSIDER, a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department said that they decided to launch the investigation into the incident “shortly after it occurred.” The police spokesperson told NBC News that the original responding officer has been on paid administrative leave since Friday. According to the Daily Camera, none of the other officers are on leave.

“Our Internal Affairs investigation will include a review of all body worn camera video, interviews of everyone involved which includes both officers and community members, reports and all other related information,” the spokesperson told INSIDER. “Once the investigation is complete, it is reviewed by the officer’s immediate supervisor, Commander, Deputy Chief, and the Professional Standards Review Panel.”

That group will make a final decision in about 60 to 90 days.