A 7-year-old Brazilian boy with cerebral palsy went viral after his mom posted a heartwarming Instagram video of him skateboarding

caption 7-year-old João has had cerebral palsy since he suffered a stroke at the age of one year and eight months. source Instagram/avanteleaozinho

A seven-year-old boy Brazilian boy with cerebral palsy was able to fulfill his dream of skateboarding with the aid of an ingenious support frame with six wheels.

The frame allows João Vicente to move on the board safely and was built by Skate Anima – an organization that works to facilitate skateboarding for children with physical disabilities.

The support frame allows João the physical support and stability he needs to stand on the skateboard and move with enough flexibility to ride.

His mother, Lau Patrón expressed her gratitude and said the organization is “transforming what is normal, what belongs, who belongs, and what’s possible.”

A heartwarming video shared on social media by his mother shows a seven-year-old Brazilian boy with cerebral palsy fulfilling his dream of skateboarding after he was built an ingenious six-wheeled support frame

His mother, Lau Patrón is seen in the video below alongside her son in a skate park in Curtiba, Brazil where he uses the metal support frame to skate from ramp to ramp.

The video was posted on João’s Instagram account, which is run by his mother.

In the post, Patrón says her son has had cerebral palsy, the name given to a group of conditions affecting movement and co-ordination, since he was one-year-old when he suffered from a stroke.

Patrón describes João as a boy “full of hopes, desires, dreams,” whose dream was to skateboard.

“For a long time, I tried to fulfill João’s dream through other means, a bike, a walking frame or doubling up with me on electric skateboards,” she says.

The solution eventually came in the form of an ingenious support frame which allows João the support and stability he needs to stand on the skateboard and move with enough flexibility to ride on the board.

The six-wheeled contraption was created by Daniel Paniagua and Stevan Pinto, who run the Skate Anima project – an organization that work to build devices for children with physical disabilities so that they can safely skateboard.

Patrón expressed her gratitude to the Skate Amina project for facilitating the skateboarding experience for João.

“They invented, they built, they found a way to make possible the impossible, and since then they’ve realized the dreams of many, including those of João,” she said in the post.

“We’re transforming what is normal, what belongs, who belongs, and what’s possible.”

The video of João skateboarding was first posted by Patron on September 20, but went viralafter being shared on Twitter by an account called StanceGrounded on October 22. It has since been viewed 16.5 million times.

After finding out the video had gone viral, Patron shared another video of her son skateboarding on Twitter: