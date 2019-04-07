Bret Hart attacked by fan mid-speech during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

caption Bret Hart was tackled by an unruly fan in the middle of his speech while being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. source WWE Network

A fan tackled WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart during his speech on Saturday night.

Hart was speaking to celebrate the induction of the Hart Foundation when the fan rushed the ring.

The WWE Network broadcast of the event cut to black, but fans in attendance were able to capture some of the aftermaths.

The WWE Network broadcast of the event immediately cut to black.

Some of those in attendance were able to capture footage of the aftermath.

Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019

Someone just went on stage and tackled Bret Hart during his #WWEHOF speech ???????????? pic.twitter.com/34sGGfAd4E — Louis Pulice (@louie3020) April 7, 2019

After the fracas settled, Hart settled himself and was able to finish his speech.

