Bryson Dechambeau finished his astounding first round of the Masters with a near-ace, a cheeky chip-in, and a mind-blowing 200-yard shot that dinked off the flag

Bryson Dechambeau finished his first round at the Masters on Thursday in impressive fashion, sinking four straight birdies to end the day with a share of the lead.

Dechambeau’s wild finish came with plenty of style, including a near-ace and a pin-shot on No. 18 that almost gave him the outright lead heading into Friday.

After his brilliant shot on No. 18, Dechambeau joked that he should have had someone manning the flagstick on his approach.

Bryson Dechambeau finished his first round of the Masters in spectacular fashion, hitting stunning shot after stunning shot through the final three holes at Augusta National.

Dechambeau hot hand began at the par-3 No. 16, where he came inches away from hitting the first ace of the tournament.

Watching his ball trickle towards the hole, it’s nearly impossible to believe he didn’t sink it.

Dechambeau would tap in the birdie putt, and keep his streak of impressive shots going on No. 17.

After landing just off the green with his approach shot, Dechambeau opted to chip towards the flag with his third shot, hitting a perfect dribbler that broke right into the hole.

But in true dramatic fashion, Dechambeau saved his best for last.

In the fairway on No. 18, Dechambeau was shooting up towards the pin with a 6-iron, just looking to set himself up for a final birdie. His shot landed in the middle of the green and moved on a string towards the hole as if caught by a tractor beam, ending in a pin-shot that sent the crowd into hysterics.

Dechambeau wasn’t able to see the excitement he had caused on the green from where he had taken his shot and didn’t see how close he came to sinking an eagle on the final hole until after the round.

“I should have pulled the flagstick,” he said with a laugh.

When the scorecards were signed, Dechambeau had ended his round with four straight birdies to finish 6-under on the day and a share of the lead heading into Friday, with two shots that nearly put him a stroke ahead of the rest of the field.

There’s still plenty of golf left to be played at Augusta National this weekend, but if Dechambeau swinging like he did to close out on Thursday, it’s tough not to think he’s a front-runner to win his first green jacket.

