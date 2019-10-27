The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were robbed of potential game-winning touchdown by a premature whistle

caption The Buccaneers are the latest in a line of teams that have grievances with NFL officiating so far this season. source FOX

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday thanks in part to a premature whistle from the officials.

After stopping a Titans fake field goal, Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone, but officials had already blown the play dead claiming the runner was down by contact.

Replays showed that it was indeed a fumble, but because the play had been blown dead, the Buccaneers couldn’t get the touchdown they rightfully deserved.

Tampa Bay failed to score on the possession and went on to lose 27-23.

It’s not the first time this season a premature whistle has cost a team dearly, leading the rule to come under more and more scrutiny.

NFL officials once again came under scrutiny on Sunday when a premature whistle cost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a shot at a miraculous comeback win against the Tennessee Titans.

With under four minutes to play, the Titans lined up for a 45-yard field goal attempt that would have put them up a touchdown.

But rather than kick, the Titans attempted a fake, with punter/holder Brett Kern taking the snap and running for the first down marker. He was met just before the line by Devin White, who delivered a monstrous hit that knocked the ball out.

Safety Andrew Adams picked up the loose ball and began sprinting towards the end zone with no one between him and a go-ahead touchdown, but the officials whistled the play dead, claiming that Kern had been down before the fumble occurred.

As replays would show, it was the wrong call – the ball clearly came out before Kern was down or stopped short. Unfortunately, replay couldn’t help the Buccaneers, as the play had already been called dead and therefore the ball could not be advanced.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was in clear disbelief on the sidelines at the officials’ decision.

The Buccaneers would still take over possession but failed to score a touchdown on their drive and ultimately lost the game 27-23.

On Twitter, fans were furious with the sequence and blamed the officials for the game’s outcome.

It’s not the first time this season a premature whistle cost a team a game-changing touchdown.

In a Week 2 matchup between the Saints and Rams, an early whistle from the referees on a similar fumble prevented the Saints from an 89-yard touchdown return that would have given New Orleans an early 10-3 lead and could have changed the course of the game.

Since the premature whistle against the Saints in Week 2, officials had tended to let plays go on in similar spots, as referees can call a play back should replays reveal a player was down. But the crew working the Buccaneers game on Sunday apparently didn’t get the memo, and it cost Tampa Bay a shot at the win.

