Watch a Bundesliga player run full speed like a ‘young buffalo’ into the opposition manager, knocking him flat to the ground, and causing chaos

A German football match descended into chaos on Sunday after a player ran full speed into the opposition manager, sending him flying to the ground.

Eintracht Frankfurt was losing 1-0 to SC Freiburg late in the game when defender David Abraham appeared to deliberately shove Christian Streich to the floor.

The 33-year-old was quickly set upon by the Freiburg bench, who chased him onto the pitch and appeared to grab his face.

"At 54 you can be run over by a young buffalo; you can't hold yourself against it any more," Streich said after the match, according to The Guardian.

A German football match ended into chaos on Sunday after a player ran full speed into the opposition manager, sending him flying to the ground.

SC Freiburg was beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in stoppage time when the ball was cleared out of play and Frankfurt’s captain, David Abraham, gave chase.

Between Abraham and the ball stood Freiburg manager Christian Streich but rather than go around him, the 33-year-old charged straight at Streich, appearing to deliberately bowl him to the ground.

You can see Abraham’s wild moment:

OH MY. ???? Benches cleared at the end of Freiburg's win over Frankfurt after David Abraham took out Freiburg's coach Christian Streich on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Y1Zof2wlvS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 10, 2019

Or if you’re in a different region, here:

Have you seen anything like it? ???? Frankfurt's David Abraham was sent off for barging Freiburg coach Christian Streich, sparking chaos on the touchline ???? pic.twitter.com/pqLSB1UdqX — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 11, 2019

Abraham’s challenge unsurprisingly caused uproar on the Freiburg bench, which quickly emptied to confront the defender, chasing him on the field, pushing him, and grabbing at his face.

Abraham was shown a red card by referee Felix Brych, as was Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo, who appeared to target Abraham after the collision.

“David Abraham is not allowed to do that,” Frankfurt sporting director, Fredi Bobic, said after on the club’s official website. “He was emotional and provoked, but that must not happen to him. He knows that too. It is a pity that a really handsome game ends this way.

“There will be consequences for everyone involved.”

Streich said Abraham apologized to him after the match, and that he wants the incident to be put to bed.

“Football is a contact sport,” said Streich, according to The Guardian.“That was on the wrong side of it, though. It was a heated game, we need to calm down, it’s done, and not have silly talk about it now.

“At 54 you can be run over by a young buffalo; you can’t hold yourself against it any more.”

Freiburg’s victory, courtesy of Nils Petersen’s 77th-minute strike, saw it move to fourth position in the Bundesliga, level on points with FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

