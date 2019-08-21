USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd hit a 55-yard field goal at Eagles training camp and now some want her to get a real shot in the NFL

caption Carli Lloyd showed off her leg at Eagles training camp. source @CarliLloyd / Twitter

USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd attended training camp with her favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Tuesday.

While with the team, Lloyd took a few field goal attempts, nailing both a 40-yard and 55-yard try with relative ease.

After a video of Lloyd’s field goal kicks hit Twitter, fans began to call for her to get a real shot in the NFL.

Some specifically suggested the struggling special teams unit of the Chicago Bears.

Carli Lloyd has one heck of a leg.

While this is no surprise to anyone who has watched the United States Women’s National Team superstar throughout her historic career, this week Lloyd proved that her impressive skills also translate to the football field.

Lloyd, a die-hard fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the team for a day at training camp on Tuesday and decided to take a couple of field-goal attempts to test out her potential for an NFL future.

Lloyd kicked a 40-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare and followed it up with a 55-yard field goal that would make many kickers in the league jealous. Making the feat even more impressive was the fact that Lloyd was able to strike her field goal through the practice posts, which are roughly half the width of those used in games.

You can watch one of Lloyd’s attempts below.

As video of her field goal spread across Twitter, commentators and fans alike called for Lloyd to get a real shot in the NFL. Some tagged teams that have been struggling to find a kicker in recent years.

The Chicago Bears, who lost to the Eagles in the postseason last year on the infamous “double-doink” missed field goal, were an especially popular team to tag.

"@CarliLloyd is the real deal. … The Bears, they need to do something. The Bears need a kicker, that's the only weak spot they have on their team. Call up Carli." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/uOTiyOewOU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 21, 2019

Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears. https://t.co/pyIlIY6Jxv — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 20, 2019

World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd hitting FGs at #Eagles practice, straight thru uprights without a #DoubleDoink #NFL New #Bears kicker? — DMICMedia (@DmicMedia) August 21, 2019

The Bears should sign Carli Lloyd ASAP https://t.co/6znPnMu6wL — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) August 21, 2019

At 37 years old, it’s unclear whether or not Lloyd will remain with the USWNT through the 2020 Olympics, but if she chooses to hang up her soccer cleats any time soon, it seems as though she could pick up some football cleats soon after.

