A cat that ran onto the field during ‘Monday Night Football’ got a flawless play-by-play call as it ran into the end zone for a touchdown

caption A rambunctious cat took the field during ‘Monday Night Football’ to score the most adorable touchdown of the NFL season. source ESPN

An adorable cat took the field during “Monday Night Football,” momentarily interrupting the game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Broadcaster Kevin Harlan gave a pitch-perfect play-by-play of the cat’s time on the field, celebrating the “touchdown” it eventually scored with glee.

On Twitter fans praised both the cat and Harlan for their respective performances.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Monday night’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys had an unexpected interruption during the second quarter when a cat ran onto the field.

Play stopped as the mystery cat navigated its way across the field into Cowboys territory, where, after a minute of contemplation, its scored the most adorable touchdown of the NFL season thus far.

Commentator Kevin Harlan, who was calling the game for Westwood One, had an absolutely flawless call of the cat’s journey to the end zone.

“He’s walking to the three,” Harlan intoned as if the game was riding on the feline’s final drive.

“He’s at the two, and the cat is in the CDW red zone,” Harlan joked, even working a sponsor’s plug into the soon-to-be viral moment.

“Policemen and state troopers have come onto the field, and the cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!” Harlan said. “And the cat is elusive, kind of like [Saquon] Barkley and [Ezekiel] Elliott.”

Harlan’s play-by-play on the cat continued until it finally made its way off the field, and must be heard to be enjoyed to the fullest.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

On Twitter, fans were quick to praise the cat for its speed and agility, and were also extremely complimentary of Harlan’s composure throughout the broadcast.

179 yards travelled 14.3 mph top speed (Via @NextGenStats) ???? pic.twitter.com/0mSJ0mrtZy — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 5, 2019

Sure, Whiskers ran a 4.3 40 at the combine. But can he make plays during the game, or is he a workout wonder? pic.twitter.com/K09nhbD2V7 — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) November 5, 2019

Kevin Harlan can call anything better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/PFuJNkEsUU — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) November 5, 2019

All Hail This Scorpio Season King, An Agent Of Chaos And A Harbinger Of The Despairs To Come For Which We Do Not Yet Have Language ???????????? https://t.co/EaulJk6PYk — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) November 5, 2019

While the moment was undeniably adorable, broadcaster Madelyn Burke tweeted, there are numerous stray cats that reside in MetLife Stadium, and the one that took the field was likely startled by fan noise.

Asked building security about the black cat on the field: Apparently there are some resident stray cats at MetLife— they usually come out after the game, people feed them, etc. They live in the bleachers, I’m told this one must have gotten startled out by fan noise #journalism — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 5, 2019

Someone please give this agile, football-loving cat a home.

Read more:

Twitter had a field day ripping apart a photo of a solemn Baker Mayfield that encapsulated the Browns’ disappointing season

Texan’s Deshaun Watson credited Popeyes’ spicy chicken sandwich for his ability to play through a nasty eye injury

Top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 10 of fantasy football

A Jaguars player was penalized for leading with his helmet on a tackle where he completely missed the opponent