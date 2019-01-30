Chelsea defender David Luiz appeared to be knocked out cold by a ball to the head, but returned to the game seconds later as if nothing happened

source Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Chelsea took on Bournemouth in a Premier League matchup at Dean Court Wednesday night.

Early in the contest, Chelsea defender David Luiz took a nasty shot to the face off a ball kicked at full force by Bournemouth striker Joshua King.

Luiz appeared to be knocked out cold, falling straight to the ground on the impact and leaving the field after receiving medical attention.

Just a few seconds later, however, the Brazilian footballer returned to the field as if nothing had happened.

David Luiz is a trooper in the truest sense of the word.

source NBCSN

As Houston Texans star JJ Watt noted on Twitter, apparently concussions are taken a little more lightly than they are in American football: