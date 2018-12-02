Chicago Bears use the most popular trick play in football to score last-second touchdown and force overtime

caption The Chicago Bears had one final chance to score a touchdown and force overtime, and used the most popular trick play in football to do it. source FOX

The Chicago Bears ran a variant of the “Philly Special” on the final play of regulation against the New York Giants to force overtime.

The popular trick play has now been adopted by teams across the league, with three teams converting with it this season alone.

Unfortunately for the Bears, it would not be enough, as they would go on to lose to the Giants in overtime 30-27.

The Chicago Bears were down to their last play against the New York Giants.

Down a touchdown and driving to tie the game, Chicago drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone, placing the ball on the one-yard line with just three seconds remaining.

Needing the score, the Bears called upon the most popular trick play in football with their final snap of regulation.

After Chase Daniel took the snap, he handed the ball off to tight end Trey Burton in motion, who tossed the ball back to running back Tarik Cohen, who in turn found rookie wide receiver Anthony Miller in the end zone for the game-tying score.

“Philly Philly” worked yet again.

The Philadelphia Eagles first pulled out the “Philly Special” to score just before halftime of Super Bowl LII. Then in the first game of the 2018 season, they ran a variant of the play that doesn’t move the quarterback away from the snap, dubbing it “Philly Philly.” Since then teams from the Browns to Rutgers University have been seen pulling out similar plays in must-score situations.

Unfortunately for the Bears, the magic would stop there, with Chicago falling short in overtime to fall to the Giants, 30-27.