Christen Press has recorded four goals and an assist in the USWNT’s three Olympic qualifying games, and she’s not even a regular starter.

Just four minutes into the USWNT’s 6-0 rout of Costa Rica Monday night, the 31-year-old striker curled a left-footed shot from outside the box into the upper 90 to open the scoring for both sides.

The goal – her first of two on the night – left the normally-stoic head coach Vlatko Andonovski covering his mouth in shock before grinning widely and high-fiving his staff.

Press has made a worthy case to earn a regular starting nod for the world’s best team, but with a stacked roster featuring Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Lynn Williams, and more, the competition is fierce upfront.

Christen Press may not be a consistent starter for the US Women’s National Team, but that hasn’t stopped her from churning out highlight-reel goal after highlight-reel goal in the lead up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The USWNT has not taken its foot off the gas since winning the 2019 World Cup in France last summer, cruising to three consecutive shutouts in Olympic qualifiers – and Christen Press has scored in all three showings.

Monday night, the 31-year-old striker opened the scoring with an absolute screamer that stunned everyone – including her head coach.

In the fourth minute of the team’s Concacaf Olympic qualifying match against Costa Rica, Press took a nice first touch on an airball to create separation from her two defenders before dribbling diagonally across the attacking third. As she neared the corner of the box nearest the right flank, she faked a shot and cut back to rip a shot from her non-dominant left foot. The ball curled past the diving Costa Rican keeper’s outstretched hands and splashed into the upper 90.

A goal under 5 minutes. #CP20 not about to break the streak. Also, that was N I C E ???? pic.twitter.com/ZTiSWM9ixp — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 4, 2020

Newly-minted USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski – who is normally stoic on the sideline – covered his mouth in shock before breaking into a wide smile and high-fiving his assistant coaches and trainers.

The goal marked her third of the Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament, and she followed up the effort with another stunner before the half ended.

CHRISTEN PRESS HOW ???? pic.twitter.com/dZYFwqXPou — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 4, 2020

Press’ consistently dominant play on the attacking end has prompted questions about whether she should be part of the team’s starting IX for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Though her four goals and one assist through three games make a compelling case, the USWNT is incredibly stacked up top.

The team is currently carrying six strikers on its Olympic qualifying roster – including Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Megan Rapinoe, and Lynn Williams – all of whom have imposing scoring abilities and a legitimate argument for making the slimmed-down 18-person Olympic roster. And with Alex Morgan angling for a chance to come back from maternity leave to play in the Olympics and Mal Pugh gunning for a return to the national team after getting cut before qualifiers, the internal competition on the front line may be fiercer than ever before.

Thanks largely to Press’ efforts and additional goals from Sam Mewis, Lindsey Horan, and McDonald, the USWNT went on to win Monday night’s contest 6-0. Press and company will face the loser of Tuesday night’s Canada-Mexico matchup for a chance to clinch their Olympics bid in the tournament’s semifinal Friday night.