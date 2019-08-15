A video appears to show Conor McGregor punching an elderly man in the face after he declines a shot of the UFC fighter’s Proper no. Twelve whiskey

caption Conor McGregor. source Harry How/Getty

A video published Thursday by TMZ Sports appears to show Conor McGregor punching an older man in the face in a Dublin pub.

The incident took place at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6, according to TMZ. Irish media reported the encounter at the time, but without the video.

The reports said the man refused a shot of McGregor’s Proper no. Twelve whiskey when the UFC star offered to buy a round for everyone in the pub.

Representatives for McGregor did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The incident was apparently reported to Irish police at the time. Officers declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

TMZ Sports reported that McGregor walked into the pub and offered to buy people there a round of shots of his own Proper no. Twelve whiskey brand, but that one man declined the offer.

It is unclear from the footage what the two are saying. The video shows shows McGregor throwing a left hand in the direction of the man’s face, who remains on his stool the entire time.

source TMZ Sports

McGregor is then removed from the premises by two other people.

You can watch the video here:

Dublin Live reported at the time that one man in the pub reported in the incident to police.

A spokesperson for Ireland’s national police force, known as An Garda Síochána, said “An Garda Síochána do not comment on named individuals.”

Dublin Live’s report said that somebody in the pub had taunted McGregor by saying “the Russian battered you” – a reference to McGregor’s fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, last year. McGregor has not fought in the UFC since.

The incident would not be the first time McGregor has displayed aggressive behaviour outside of the ring.

In April 2018, he was charged with assault and criminal mischief after he was seen on video attacking a bus carrying UFC fighters, throwing a metal trolley through a window, and hospitalizing athletes on board.

In March 2019, he was also arrested outside a hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, after he reportedly took a man’s phone, threw it on the floor, then stomped on it as he walked away.

A civil lawsuit against McGregor was dismissed days later.

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA earlier this year but has been touted for a return by the UFC boss Dana White. It remains unclear whether he will actually fight again.