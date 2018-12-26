Cristiano Ronaldo saved Juventus’ run at an unbeaten season with a late header on what was supposed to be a day off

source Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus remained unbeaten through 18 matches with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Boxing Day.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start for the first time since joining Juve.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri said his star player was available but wanted him to get some rest and it was thought that Ronaldo would not play.

When Juventus fell behind, 2-1, in the second half and were down to 10 men, Ronaldo entered the match in the 65th minute.

Ronaldo leveled the match in the 78th minute on a header with the second touch off a corner kick.

Juventus now has 16 wins and two draws on the season.

Here is the goal, via ESPN+:

