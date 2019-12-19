Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible NBA-style headed goal, jumping 8-foot off the ground and hanging in the air for 1.5 seconds, to give Juventus a much-needed Serie A win

caption Ronaldo leaps above Sampdoria’s defenders to head home. source Getty/Nicolo Campo

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible NBA-style header on Wednesday to secure a vital three points for Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus in Serie A.

Juve were level with Sampdoria 1-1 just before half-time at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris when the Portuguese star scored the sublime winning goal.

Latching on to the end of a whipped cross from the Brazilian player Alex Sandro, Ronaldo leaped 8-foot-4-inches into the air, towering above Sampdoria’s Omar Colley and Nicola Murru, before cushioning the ball into the far corner with his head.

Watch the goal here:

Or if you’re in a different region, here:

???? Cristiano Ronaldo puts Juve back in front with a TOWERING header before half time! ⬆ Look at how high he climbed for that one! ???? And another brilliant cross from Alex Sandro for the assist! pic.twitter.com/aQl118qDZQ — Premier Sports ???? (@PremierSportsTV) December 18, 2019

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri, who used to manage Chelsea and Leicester City, was in awe of the 34-year-old’s goal, describing it as something you might see in the NBA.

“Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA; he was up in the air for an hour and a half,” he said, according to The Guardian. “There’s nothing you can say about it, you can only congratulate him and move on.”

Ronaldo himself was slightly more modest about the effort however, saying, as per The Guardian: “It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points. I had problems with my knee for a month but that has gone now and I feel good physically.”

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus in the 19th minute on the night – the Argentine lashing home an equally impressive volley with his left boot from the edge of the area.

The hosts were level 16 minutes later however through Gianluca Caprari, who capitalized on a scrambled clearance from Sandro to score his third of the campaign.

Ronaldo then headed home just before the break, before Caprari saw red late on as Ranieri’s men went in search of an equalizer.

Ronaldo’s goal was 10th in 14 top flight games this season, and saw Juventus leapfrog Inter Milan into first place in Serie A.

It currently leads with 42 points, however Inter trail by just three points and have a game in hand.

Juventus next play Lazio in the Italian Super Cup final on Sunday, before welcoming Cagliari to the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on December 6.

