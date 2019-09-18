‘The NHS is being destroyed’: Dad of sick child confronts Boris Johnson during hospital visit

caption Boris Johnson. source Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was confronted by the angry father of a sick child during a visit to a London hospital on Wednesday.

The man told Johnson that the National Health Service was being “destroyed” and accused Johnson of taking advantage of a “press opportunity.”

Johnson denied that the event was for the press – only for the man to point at the camera crew following Johnson.

Boris Johnson was confronted by the father of a sick child in an angry exchange during a visit to a London hospital on Wednesday.

The man told the prime minister that the National Health Service had been “destroyed” by government cuts and accused Johnson of taking advantage of a “press opportunity.”

“There are not enough doctors. There are not enough nurses,” the man told Johnson, adding, “The NHS is being destroyed … and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

The prime minister denied that the visit was a press opportunity – only for the man to point to the television camera crew following Johnson.

“There’s no press here,” Johnson said.

“What do you mean there’s no press here? Who are these people?” the man replied, gesturing toward the cameras.

Watch Johnson be confronted by the father of a sick child:

"There are not enough doctors, there are not enough nurses. The NHS is being destroyed, and now you come here for a press opportunity" The father of a sick child confronts Boris Johnson on a visit to a London hospitalhttps://t.co/Yd5A08oLtU pic.twitter.com/OAOi5Q14fG — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 18, 2019

The opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of being dishonest with the man.

“Boris Johnson simply can’t be honest with people,” Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said in a statement.

“He can make as many phoney announcements on the NHS as he likes but he can’t hide from the truth, or from patients.”

The incident was the latest confrontation between the prime minister and members of the public in recent weeks as he campaigns around the UK.

