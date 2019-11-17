A 30-year-old MMA fighter knocked out his opponent with a high-flying move so audacious it made him look like a ninja

caption Davy Gallon KO’d Ross Pearson. source Twitter / Probellum MMA

“Oh s—!”

Those are the immortal words spoken by an MMA commentary team in England after they witnessed a knockout of the year candidate so audacious it would not have looked out of place in a Hong Kong action movie.

The 30-year-old French fighter, Davy Gallon, beat Ross Pearson in so much style his winning moves made him look like a ninja.

You can watch the sequence right here.

Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jet Li, eat your heart out – there’s a new ninja in town, and his name is Davy Gallon.

The 30-year-old Frenchman beat English veteran Ross Pearson, 35, a former UFC fighter, in style at the Probellum MMA show in Brentwood, near London, on Saturday, November 16.

Gallon’s knockout win involved as much guile as it did gymnastics, and the high-flying move was so bold and ridiculous that it has to be a candidate for the knockout of the year.

It went down in the third round of the Probellum show in England. Gallon shifted his weight on his front-foot while in the middle of the cage, took off and rolled in the air, then whacked Pearson in the head with his foot.

Pearson crumpled to the floor, concussed, in an instant. Gallon, meanwhile, jumped onto the fence of the cage to celebrate his audacious finish.

Watch it right here:

The move was so bizarre and complex that it rendered the commentary team momentarily speechless. One said, ‘Oh s—.’ While another said, “Oh … my … Goodness … me. I don’t even know what to call that!”

MMA Fighting said the capoeira-like move was called, “Rolling thunder.”

Whatever it was, it would not have looked out of place in a Hong Kong action movie.

