DeMarcus Cousins annihilated Kevin Durant with a dunk during a game of 1-on-1 and showed he could be close to making his Warriors debut

- The Golden State Warriors will face a big test when DeMarcus Cousins returns from his torn Achilles and makes his much-anticipated debut with the team.
- Cousins had been working out with the Warriors’ G League team and a recent report said his return would come some time “after Christmas.”
- While his debut is unknown, on Friday, Cousins showed he might be close.
- In a game of one-on-one with Kevin Durant during a Warriors practice, Cousins won the game with a thunderous dunk that sent KD to the floor.
- Cousins held his arms out and yelled, “That’s game!” as a defeated Durant laid on the floor saying, “I fought hard.”
Boogie ended the game by dunking on Durant and knocking him to the ground. KD laid out as Boogie walked off screaming “Game!”
Don’t be surprised if there is a tape-outline of KD’s body at that spot tomorrow.