Drake is getting roasted for his awkward interview with reporters after the Raptors won the NBA championship

caption Drake gave quite a speech to reporters after the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history. source REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history on Thursday night, defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

After the win, Drake gave an interview with reporters that was quickly roasted by fans online, who called out the Canadian superstar for acting like he was on the team.

Drake also announced that he would release two new songs on Friday to celebrate the team’s victory.

Thursday was a good day for Drake.

Watching from Jurassic Park, Drake cheered along with thousands of other fans as his beloved Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship in franchise history.

It was clearly an emotional night for Drake, and after the final buzzer sounded, the Canadian superstar celebrated as if he were a part of the team.

Read more: Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first championship in franchise history

At one point, Drake was asked by a reporter about the win and launched into something of a spoken word, free association exercise about his emotions and “chips,” a sports slang for championships.

“I want my chips with a dip, that’s all I know,” Drake was sure to emphasize. “I don’t want my chips plain, I want my chips with a dip. Bring them dips.”

On Twitter, some fans gave Drake a hard time for acting like he was out on the court with the team he supports.

Drake acting like he just got off the court ???????????? pic.twitter.com/71h94aEKSj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 14, 2019

The fact that Drake really did this interview like he played in Game 6 is sending me ???? https://t.co/wkmYfKqwH8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 14, 2019

By my count, Drake has rooted for seven NBA champions: 3 Warriors, 2 Heat, 1 Cavs, 1 Raptors.



Drake has more rings than MJ. Imagine that. ???? https://t.co/2lf6auUodI — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) June 14, 2019

Drake after the big win last night pic.twitter.com/lkpnG5GM9N — Cornelio G???????? (@CJAG96) June 14, 2019

Drake has been a prominent courtside fan of the Raptors for some time, but his sporting allegiances outside of Toronto have tended to change swiftly and go poorly.

After the Raptors win, a debate raged as to whether or not the Drake curse had been broken.

Read more: The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship and fans are split on whether or not it means the end of the infamous ‘Drake curse’

But regardless of any curse or criticisms on Twitter, Drake was going to celebrate his team and quickly announced that two new tracks would be released on Friday to commemorate the Raptors championship.

Congratulations to Drake and the Raptors.

