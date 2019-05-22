Drake gave Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a mid-game massage and fans are split on how to take it

source Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-102, on Tuesday night, forcing the series back to Milwaukee tied, 2-2.

After a big shot from Fred VanVleet, Raptors superfan Drake gave head coach Nick Nurse an awkward shoulder rub courtside.

Fans on Twitter were split on the moment, with some finding it fun and others embarrassed by the scene.

Sitting courtside for the game was, as usual, rapper-actor-Raptors superfan Drake, who got himself a bit closer to the action than usual on Tuesday night.

In the fourth quarter, with the Raptors taking control of the game into the homestretch, Drake got to his feet and walked closer to Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. After Fred VanVleet sunk a three that extended the Raptors’ lead to 17, Drake was so caught up in the excitement that he gave Nurse a quick shoulder rub in celebration.

It’s not the first time Drake has made his presence known courtside. In the Raptors’ conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Drake openly trolled Joel Embiid during a rout, leading the crowd in celebrations that mocked those of the Sixers big man.

Still, physical contact with a coach in the middle of a game is crossing into a new level of in-game involvement for the superstar artist. While any other fan would likely have been escorted out of the arena, or worse, for such an encounter, as the Raptors’ global ambassador, it seems Drake was given a bit more leeway with his actions.

On Twitter, fans were split in their reactions to the scene.

Some thought Drake’s shoulder rub was a fun bit of sportsmanship.

While others found the moment embarrassing.

With the series tied 2-2, it’s guaranteed that at least one more game will be played in Toronto before a conference champion is declared, meaning Drake will have another chance to up the ante.

By the time Game 6 rolls around he might be drawing up plays in the huddle.

