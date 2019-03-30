Duke survives by inches in second straight game after Virginia Tech misses buzzer-beating tip-in

caption Duke hung on by a thread for a second straight game to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Duke barely survived a second straight game in the NCAA tournament, pulling out a 75-73 win over Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech had a chance to win at the buzzer, but missed the shot that would have forced overtime by inches.

With the win, Duke advances to the Elite Eight, where they will meet Michigan State with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Duke was pushed to the brink for a second straight game in their March Madness run, barely hanging on against Virginia Tech to escape with a 75-73 win to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight.

After surviving by inches against UCF to reach the Sweet 16, the inches would once again fall in Duke’s favor at the buzzer on Friday night.

Read more: ‘It can’t get any closer than that:’ Duke barely survives against UCF to avoid the biggest upset of March Madness

The Hokies needed a late run to get back in contention against Duke, and they found themselves trailing by just two points with possession and just seconds remaining.

Ty Outlaw missed a three-point attempt that would have given Virginia Tech the lead, but the rebound took an odd bounce to allow the Hokies to retain possession with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.

Virginia Tech drew up and executed a beautiful play on the inbound, with Ahmed Hill looping around a pick to get an open run at the basket, but when he reached to tip the ball in and force overtime, his touch was just a bit too soft.

You can watch the dramatic final play below.

The miss is even more heartbreaking when viewed from the basket.

Virginia Tech miss at the end & bench reactions pic.twitter.com/nCrjjBICaz — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) March 30, 2019

With the win, Duke advances to the Elite Eight where they will meet Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Read more March Madness 2019:

The Cinderella team that busted everybody’s March Madness brackets the year you were born

March Madness Power Ranking: Where every team stands heading into the Sweet 16

UCF coach gave a stirring, tearful speech to his team after they came within inches of knocking off Duke

Coach K gave an emotional interview after Duke’s narrow victory saying UCF was ‘deserving of winning’