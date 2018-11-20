Duke’s Zion Williamson sent the internet into another frenzy with a windmill dunk during his first game of the Maui Invitational

It’s Zion Williamson’s world and we’re just living in it.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Duke freshman has taken college basketball by storm with his dominant play and Earth-shaking dunks.

In his first game of the Maui Invitational, Williamson once again sent the internet into a frenzy when he threw down a windmill dunk on a fast break.

Zion Williamson is at it again.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Duke freshman arrived in Durham, North Carolina surrounded by lofty expectations, but after dropping 28 points on 84.6% shooting from the floor to help annihilate the then-No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats in his first game as a Blue Devil, Williamson definitively became the face of college basketball early this season.

Through his first four games, Williamson has averaged 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game to rank third in the ACC in scoring, rebounds, and blocks. The Spartanburg, South Carolina native also boasts the second-highest shooting percentage in the conference.

So even though Williamson’s 13-point, 6-rebound performance against San Diego State delivered a far less flashy stat line than his performances against Kentucky and Army, the most famous aspect of his game also appears to be the most consistent.

Williamson produced yet another sensational, Sports Center Top 10 caliber dunk in Duke’s 90-64 win against the Aztecs Monday evening. The Blue Devils led San Diego State 69-44 with 13:35 remaining in the second half of what was already a blowout affair when the big man tipped a pass away from one of the Aztecs’ players and down the court. Williamson caught up to the ball at the opposite three-point line, took a single dribble just outside of the paint, and unleashed the kind of windmill slam reserved for warm-ups and NBA dunk contests.

On Today's Episode of "Zion vs. The Rim" … pic.twitter.com/SH33AmiEeK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2018

Let’s get a closer look at this one.

A little closer still?

You're the rim. Zion is coming. Look out ???? pic.twitter.com/UD6CFW5HwK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2018

Witnessing the power and prowess of Williamson in-person was enough to blow some of these fans away.

Which fan are you after Zion's dunk? ???? pic.twitter.com/2fCSUVkAlm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2018

And of course, the dunk went viral just as quickly as Williamson streaked down the court on the breakaway.

You know what, I'm gonna say it. Zion Williamson is a better college player than LeBron was. — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkJo3y) November 19, 2018

How rims be when they see Zion Williamson coming pic.twitter.com/CS6NSccmsb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 20, 2018

Even Williamson himself felt emboldened to make some jokes on the court after sailing for the slam.

Zion Williamson just looked at San Diego State’s Devin Watson, after Devin fouled him, and said, “You’re too small, boy.” — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) November 19, 2018

Later in the night, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tried and failed to take a page out of Williamson’s book and windmill for the finish in his game against the Phoenix Suns, and Twitter took notice.