49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders throws a touchdown in awesome trick play during wild shootout vs. Saints

caption Emmanuel Sanders threw a 35-yard touchdown to Raheem Mostert. source via Fox/NFL

The most exciting was a trick play by the 49ers that saw receiver Emmanuel Sanders throw a falling, 35-yard touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert.

In what many expected to be a defensive battle in a possible NFC Championship preview, the two teams instead got into an early shootout.

Jimmy Garoppolo handed the ball off to receiver Deebo Samuel, who then did a lateral to Sanders, who was running right. Sanders got the ball under pressure and threw a falling, 35-yard pass to Mostert, who ran the ball in wide open.

Touchdown!

Mostert celebrated by pretending to surf; Sanders was flat on his back when Mostert got into the end zone.

A possible NFC Championship preview, with the two teams leading the NFC through 14 weeks, most would have expected an ugly, defensive game, given that both teams are among the league’s best defenses this season. Instead, early on, both teams brought their A games on offense.