Resurfaced video from 2005 police raid on Epstein’s mansion shows a mysterious photo seeming to show him with accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House

caption A still from a video inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion showing a photo which appears to show Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell posing in the White House. source Palm Beach Sheriffs Office

Police video from Jeffrey Epstein‘s Florida mansion shows a mysterious photo seeming to show him with accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House.

The photo shows a grey-haired man and a dark-haired woman, matching Epstein and Maxwell, in front of the White House logo, echoing the decoration of the White House press briefing room.

Insider has not been able to verify the photograph, and has contacted the White House for comment.

The video was shot in October 2005 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office during a raid on Epstein’s $16 million mansion.

Resurfaced video from a 2005 police raid on Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion shows a mysterious photo which seems to show him with accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the White House.

The video was shot by officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office inside Epstein’s $16 million Palm Beach mansion on October 10, 2005. It was republished by DailyMail.com this week.

A photo-collage in the footage includes a photo appearing to show Epstein and a dark haired woman resembling Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged sex ring co-conspirator, standing in front of a White House logo.

The backdrop matches that of the White House press briefing room.

This police video contains 18 minutes of footage, including of the collage, from the inside of Epstein’s mansion:

Insider has not been able to verify the photograph, and has contacted the White House for comment.

Epstein was known to be close with former US president Bill Clinton. Clinton rode in Epstein’s plane on several occasions in the months after he left the White House in January 2001.

A framed naked picture of Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, also hangs on the wall, alongside shots of numerous other young women, either naked, or wearing bikinis.

One picture on the wall – showing a very young child exposing her behind – has been blurred out in the footage, which first began circulating in 2016.

caption A photo of a bikini-clad Ghislaine Maxwell hangs on the wall of Epstein’s Florida home. source Palm Beach Sheriffs Office

Epstein’s victims have accused Maxwell of recruiting them and other girls as young as 15 to have sex with the financier. She denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was one of those who accused Maxwell, claiming that Maxwell groomed her to become Epstein’s “sex slave.”

At a hearing comprising testimony from 16 of Epstein accusers in New York on Tuesday she said: “I am a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and the dark and cruel criminal acts they committed against me.”

On July 6, Epstein was arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking minors in his Manhattan and Florida homes from 2002 to 2005.

caption From left, Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. source Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The arrest was made over a decade after Epstein had pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution and received 13 months in prison.

On August 10, he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell. New York officials ruled the death a suicide.

Legal experts say Maxwell may have taken Epstein’s place as the “kingpin” that US prosecutors want to take down. Authorities have not brought any charges against Maxwell thus far.