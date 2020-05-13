Evander Holyfield hilariously debunked a meme that he can’t wear COVID masks because Mike Tyson bit one of his ears off

caption Evander Holyfield. source Photo by Evander Holyfield / Twitter

Mike Tyson bit a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear off in 1997.

This spawned a perfect meme 23 years later when a photo circulated on Twitter which showed a COVID-19 mask slipping down one side of Holyfield’s face because there’s no ear for it to hang on.

The caption on the meme says: “Thanks a lot, Mike Tyson.”

But Holyfield has filmed a video message this week because he wants to tell you he really does have two ears. Not only that, but he can successfully wear masks to help protect against the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mike Tyson may have bitten a chunk off Evander Holyfield’s ear in the notorious heavyweight “Bite Fight” of 1997, but that doesn’t mean he can’t try to “protect himself at all times” from the coronavirus 23 years later.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter, Holyfield felt he had to address a meme that had been spreading wildly through social media.

In the meme, Holyfield appears frustrated because his protective mask keeps falling off one side of his face because he apparently doesn’t have an ear to hang it on. The caption usually says something like, “Thanks a lot, Mike Tyson.”

Holyfield filmed a video because he wants you to know that, not only does he have two ears, but he can also wear a mask just as well as you can.

The video is titled, “Why does everyone act like I only have one ear?”

Watch it below:

Why does everyone act like I only have one ear ????????????????#besafe @MikeTyson ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WuwOmnT0hN — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 12, 2020

It is not the first time Holyfield and Tyson have been in the news recently.

Tyson, once the youngest heavyweight world champion aged 20 in 1986, retired in 2005 after back-to-back defeats but has been seen hitting the pads looking fast and sharp, aged 53, sparking rumors of a comeback.

He said last month that he would like to compete in three or four-round exhibition shows, and the man who has been training him for this return to the ring said he still has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old fighter.

Holyfield twice beat Tyson in the mid-90s. In 1996 he stopped him in the 11th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, before winning by disqualification the following year when Tyson bit his ear in the third round of the rematch in 1997.

A third, non-professional meeting between the two could take place as Holyfield said he would be willing to do a three or four round charity bout with his old rival.

“If we can work something out that works for everybody then it’s a win-win-win,” Holyfield told Sky Sports this week.

Read more:

Mike Tyson said he once knocked out a garbage man for throwing away one of his pet pigeons that had died

Mike Tyson once offered a zookeeper $10,000 to open a cage so he could ‘smash’ a silverback gorilla in the face

‘Sometimes I feel like a b—-‘: Mike Tyson cried on his podcast because he feels ’empty’ and misses being ‘an annihilator’ in the ring

Mike Tyson talked on a podcast about the time one of his famous pet tigers attacked a woman trespassing at his house: ‘She was just f—ed up’

Mike Tyson said there were times in his career when he thought he was a ‘Demi-God’ after Eminem tearfully told the ex-heavyweight champion he worshipped him as a kid