A pro-Trump group showed a video of a fake ‘Trump’ shooting and brutally stabbing journalists and political foes at a conference for his supporters

A group that supports President Donald Trump played a gruesome video at a conference last week depicting a fake Trump shooting, stabbing, and assaulting news organizations, The New York Times reported.

The three-day conference was hosted by American Priority at the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, and it was attended by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and his former White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the report said.

Trump Jr. and Sanders denied seeing the video. A person close to Trump Jr. told The Times he was unaware the video was played at the conference, and Sanders said she “wasn’t aware of any video, nor do I support violence of any kind against anyone.”

The video is nearly a minute long and appears to be an edited scene of a church massacre from the 2014 film, “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

In it, Trump’s face is superimposed onto the body of a man who opens fire in the “Church of Fake News.” The fake Trump is surrounded by churchgoers whose faces feature the names of different media organizations he’s disparaged, including ABC News, NPR, Politico, BuzzFeed, The Hill, CNBC, NBC, the Washington Post, and others.

“Trump” is then seen pulling out a gun and shooting parishioners, including those representing Politico, Black Lives Matter, Slate, HuffPost, and Vice News. He is also seen shooting someone representing former President Barack Obama’s campaign logo. At one point, he’s seen wrestling a churchgoer representing Vice News to the ground and then shooting them at close range.

A segment from the reported video was posted online. Insider was not immediately able to verify the video.

Confirming that this is the video shown at the Trump event. pic.twitter.com/lxCwp1gQs5 — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 14, 2019

The Times went on to describe the video as showing Trump striking the late Arizona Sen. John McCain in the back of the head; hitting and stabbing the television personality and frequent Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell; hitting Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters; and lighting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on fire.

Others included in the video are Obama, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and California Rep. Adam Schiff.

According to The Times, the macabre video concludes with Trump driving a stake into the head of someone representing CNN, and going on to smile at the carnage.

The White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Last week’s conference, called The American Priority Festival, appears to have been aimed at drawing a younger crowd than the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. The festival’s website said the conference would include speakers like Trump Jr., Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The website also described the event’s focus as being “to develop and hold educational events that support the First Amendment, highlight American culture, and values as well as solutions to issues we face as a nation.”

The president has a long history of railing against the free press, often dubbing them the “enemy of the people.” He’s also posted footage in the past depicting digitally altered versions of him inflicting violence on reporters and news organizations he disagrees with.

In 2017, Trump tweeted out an editied version of a 2007 video of him body slamming and punching WWE CEO Vince McMahon. In the edited video Trump tweeted, an image of the CNN logo was superimposed on McMahon’s face to make it appear as though Trump was pummeling the news network.

Taunts and attacks on the media are also a regular feature at Trump’s raucous campaign rallies, during which the president whips his supporters into a frenzy against outlets he deems to be “fake news.”

CNN was also targeted by a Florida man named Cesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to 65 felony counts after admitting to mailing out 16 pimpe bombs to CNN and several prominent Democratic officials in October 2018.

Sayoc is an avid Trump supporter said in a letter to a federal judge in April that attending a Trump rally was “like a new found drug.” Sayoc’s van was also plastered with stickers expressing support for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as one sticker that said, “CNN Sucks.”