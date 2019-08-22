A bison stampede stopped traffic in Yellowstone, and one family filmed the horrible moment a bison plowed into their car

caption A bison walks in Yellowstone National Park. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

A family got caught ina bison stampede at Yellowstone National Park.

The stampede caused traffic on the road to come to a halt.

During that time, one animal plowed into a family’s vacation rental car while they were trapped inside.

Footage of the moment is pretty scary.

Bison are wild, unpredictable animals – just take it from the Delle Chiaie family who learned that the hard way. Last week, the group was on a trip to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming when they got caught in a bison stampede that caused traffic to come to a halt.

While the animals swarmed around the road, one of them plowed right into the family’s rental car. Footage of the moment is horrific – viewers can hear a crunch as the animal plows into the front of the vehicle. The “Today” show shared a clip of the incident, which left the family stunned.

“Oh man, there goes the money. Thanks for not taking the insurance,” someone can be heard saying in the video.

“Today” notes that the Delle Chiaie family believes the stampede was triggered by the sound of another driver’s car alarm.

This isn’t the first human-bison encounter to happen this summer.

In July, two people were hurt by bison while visiting national parks.

Then on July 28, a 17-year-old tourist visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota was injured by a bison that charged them from behind and sent them soaring through the air. Just before the tourist encountered the herd of bison, two of the animals had been fighting.

And less than a week before that, on July 22, a bull bison tossed a 9-year-old girl in the air when it charged a group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park. Following the toss, the bison ran through a crowd of about 50 people surrounding the geyser Old Faithful.

Read more: The National Park Service shared a sarcastic ‘Wildlife Petting Chart’ after a man pet a bison in Yellowstone National Park

Later, in early August, a video (which has since been deleted) surfaced of a man petting a bison at Yellowstone National Park. At the time, the “illegal” act was being investigated, park officials told USA Today at the time. In the video, the man, who has not been identified, reaches over the railing and pets the bison once. Upon a second attempt, the animal scuttles away.

According to Yellowstone’s website, the park has the US’ largest population of bison – and the herds are allowed to “roam relatively freely over the expansive landscape.”

However, the National Park Service also cautions that it’s best to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, for safety purposes.

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be,” the website says. “The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car” – not that it helped the Delle Chiaie family.

Tough break.