A Florida lawyer staged an elaborate fake DUI trial to propose to his girlfriend

- source
- Video Breaking/YouTube
- Florida lawyer Brandon Dinetz knew he wanted to do something out of the ordinary to propose to his girlfriend, lawyer Jen Lettman, so he spent five months planning an elaborate fake DUI trial, according to the New York Post.
- Lettman, for her part, didn’t know what she was in for the morning of the trial, as she told the Post that the two regularly watch each other’s opening statements.
- But she started to suspect something was going on when she recognized 17 of their family members around the courtroom, some even posing as members of the jury.
- The situation became abundantly clear when Dinetz began to soliloquize about love. “Love is feelings, love is emotions,” he said. “When you’re in love with someone, that person is the last thing you wanna see when you go to sleep and the first thing you wanna see when you wake up.”
- He got down on one knee and said: “Jennifer you are my best friend and the love of my life. Will you marry me.”
- Lettman, who appeared to be crying, nodded her head.
- The crowd burst into applause.
- Folks, that’s a yes!
- Watch the whole proposal below.
- Read more:
- 10 subtle signs that someone is planning to propose to you
- A man went viral for proposing to his girlfriend in the middle of the New York City Marathon – and people have a lot of thoughts
- A guy became a meme during someone else’s engagement, and now he’s been invited to the wedding
- A couple surprised each by simultaneously proposing at Disneyland, and we’re not crying you are