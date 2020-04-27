An emotional, croaky-voiced Floyd Mayweather opened-up about his struggles to cope with family deaths and the coronavirus

caption Floyd Mayweather. source Photo by Floyd Mayweather / Instagram

Floyd Mayweather has posted a video to Instagram in which he sounded croaky-voiced and appeared emotional.

Mayweather said he has been mourning the loss of his “significant other” Josie Harris, the mother of three of his children, together with his uncle Roger – “a father figure.”

Roger Mayweather died after long-running health issues in late March, just days after Harris passed away unexpectedly.

Mayweather also said he’s been affected by the worsening spread of the coronavirus and has pledged to provide financial aid to those in need.

Watch the video below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A croaky-voiced and emotional Floyd Mayweather posted a video on Instagram in which he spoke of his struggle to cope with two family deaths, together with the effects the coronavirus has had on the world.

Josie Harris, who has three children with Mayweather, and Roger Mayweather, Floyd’s uncle, both died recently.

Harris passed unexpectedly on March 10 while Roger Mayweather died days later after long-running health issues.

Addressing the impact this had on him, Mayweather said he has been “dealing a lot.”

He said: “As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other. A great woman, a great person.”

On Roger Mayweather, a gifted boxer in the 1980s who went on to help coach Mayweather into one of the finest fighters in recent decades, the 43-year-old said he was a “great trainer, my uncle, a father figure.”

COVID-19 has 3,665 confirmed infections in the Clark County area in Nevada, helping cause 174 deaths, and Mayweather said the virus has affected him.

Mayweather said he wants to help “this world become a better place,” and though he won’t be announcing how much he will be doing, he will be providing financial aid “behind closed doors.”

He said: “It’s not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don’t have a lot because of this situation.

“I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it,” Mayweather said. “As long as God knows that I’m doing a good deed, that what’s important to me.”

Watch an emotional Mayweather below:

Mayweather is not the only prominent combat athlete to offer aid to those affected by the coronavirus.

In late March, Manny Pacquiao said he’s “not afraid to die” to help the Philippines battle the coronavirus pandemic. Within a week, Pacquiao and his family had to be quarantined after he came into contact with a fellow senator who tested positive for the virus.

Around the same time, the UFC striker Conor McGregor started posting statesman-like videos on social media in which he implored his country’s lawmakers to enforce more stringent measures to battle COVID-19.

McGregor also pledged to donate more than $1 million worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals fighting the coronavirus.

Read more:

Floyd Mayweather could easily become boxing’s best trainer because he’s a ‘gym rat’ and it’s ‘all he does,’ Mike Tyson says

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession

Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting $100 million offers from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather made $500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, and he landed a lot of punches

A 21-year-old American boxer likened to Floyd Mayweather said he’d ‘never let a white boy’ beat him