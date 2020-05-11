Video shows food executives being told to remove their masks before discussing coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants with Mike Pence

caption A woman was captured on video instructing food executives to remove their face masks before speaking with Vice President Mike Pence. source The Des Moines Register

A Des Moines Register video shows a panel of food executives being told to remove their masks before being joined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, who has already been in hot water for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic, already knew his press secretary had tested positive for COVID-19 before the panel.

While the vice president has insisted he is tested often enough to afford not wearing a mask, the incident is another example of the White House not following the CDC’s own guidelines.

The panel, held Friday, addressed severe COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities. It was streamed live at the time by the Register.

Shortly after the six-minute mark in the video, a woman can be seen instructing two groups of executives to remove their masks by making a gesture, as pointed out by The Intercept. Executives who arrived later appeared without their masks.

In April, Pence was widely criticized for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic despite the facility’s guidelines.

And by the time the Iowa food supply panel convened, Pence had known for a few hours that his press secretary, Katie Miller, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident is another example of Pence not following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to wearing a mask in an instance where Pence would be indoors and within six feet of other people, the CDC would recommend that someone who was in contact with a positive case of the coronavirus should self isolate for two weeks.