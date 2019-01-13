A top women’s high school basketball player threw down a monster alley-oop dunk

caption Fran Belibi’s huge alley-oop dunk should give Stanford fans plenty to be excited about. source @espnW / Twitter

Fran Belibi has been going viral with her impressive dunks for some time now, and on Saturday, she added yet another impressive feat to her already stacked highlight reel.

The Regis Jesuit (KS) senior slammed home what is believed to be the first ever alley-oop in a girls’ high school basketball game.

While Belibi is clearly the star of the show, point guard Avery Vansickle served a vital role in the play, deciding to forgo an easy bucket in favor of putting up the lob that led to the phenomenal dunk.

Regis Jesuit coach Carl Mattei was as impressed as the rest of us with Belibi’s play.

“It was absolutely insane,” Mattei said. “I had goose bumps.”

Belibi finished the game with 23 points and 23 rebounds, with Regis Jesuit winning 90-14.