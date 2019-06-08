Fred VanVleet lost a tooth after a scary elbow as the Raptors took a dominant 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals

caption Fred VanVleet left it all on the court — including a tooth — as the Raptors took a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 105-92 to take a dominant 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

In the fourth quarter, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet caught an elbow to the face and lost a tooth in the process.

VanVleet left the game, but cleared concussion protocol and later re-joined his team on the bench.

Game 5 is set for Monday night in Toronto.

After the Warriors had controlled the opening stretch of the action, the Raptors stormed back with a near-flawless third quarter to take a lead that they would never give up.

In the middle of it all, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet lost a tooth.

While going up for a rebound in the fourth quarter, VanVleet caught a brutal elbow right in the face from the Warriors Shaun Livingston. He hit the ground hard and later left the court with the Toronto medical staff.

A cameraman later caught what appeared to be VanVleet’s tooth, which was left on the court after the hard contact.

VanVleet would receive seven stitches, but was cleared of concussion protocol and declared ready to return to the game if necessary, but Toronto would be fine without him, closing out the game to win two straight at Golden State.

VanVleet would also leave with a special souvenir.

I can confirm the tooth was in fact picked up and returned to @FredVanVleet — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) June 8, 2019

With the win, the Raptors took a dominant 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, needing just one more win to take their first championship in franchise history.

