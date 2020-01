Twitter users are slamming a World War 3 themed video game after it used the American-Iranian conflict to promote its product

caption Conflict of Nations: World War 3. source Twitter/Conflict of Nations

Twitter users are up in arms after a World War Three themed video game used the possibility of a war breaking out between America and Iran to promote its product on social media.

On Friday, “Conflict of Nations: World War Three” published an ad on Twitter with the caption: “Iran starting World War 3? Simulate any #WWIII scenario you can think of in Conflict of Nations right now!” The Daily Mail was first to report the news. The account is unverified, but appears to be the official Twitter handle for the game.

The tweet was published that day after Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike in Iraq. Iran said that it will take “harsh revenge” in response, which has sparked concerns about the possibility of World War III breaking out.

The founder of Dorado Games, the developer behind the video game, told Business Insider that it is “understandable to see negative feedback due to the fear we all have about World War 3.”

But, “it’s also what attracts a lot of players in the first place – the ability to confront their fears and cope with them while playing with and against other players from all around the world,” he said.

Since the post was an advertisement, it doesn’t appear on the account’s main page, but negative comments still flooded in:

What in the absolute hell is WRONG WITH YOU — L. D. Maxwell ♿️????️‍???????? RT PINNED (@LeighDMaxwell) January 3, 2020

this is exceptionally poor taste — jake (@jakebeleafs) January 3, 2020

this is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen on this website *and that's saying something* — Dylan (@dylbaum) January 3, 2020

WOW this is profoundly inappropriate. Blocking and reporting. — Willi Morris (@WillieshaMorris) January 3, 2020

Not all are anti the tweet, however:

Tremendous piece of advertising. Well done! — Paul (@profpmj) January 3, 2020