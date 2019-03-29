Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired an adorable moment when he graciously accepted an 11-year-old fan’s artwork

caption Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a heated race for NBA MVP, but the Bucks big man still has a big heart for his fans. source TMJ4 / YouTube

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable forces in basketball.

He also has a heart of gold, as was evident at a signing when he met 11-year-old fan Lily Stauffer.

Stauffer handed Giannis a folder of art she had made for him, which he graciously accepted, hugging her as a thank you.

The adorable scene was caught on video.

The Milwaukee Bucks big man is averaging 27 points and 12 rebounds per game through the regular season, along with being one of the most dominant defenders in the league, putting him in a two-person race for NBA MVP.

But while Antetokounmpo is an intimidating force on the court, and certainly has a streak of competitive intensity in the heat of the moment, Giannis also has a soft side, as he showed while interacting with young fan Lily Stauffer.

Stauffer is an 11-year-old Bucks fan that got the chance to meet Antetokounmpo at a signing. While Giannis signs her jersey, Stauffer introduces herself and tells him that he’s her favorite athlete. She then hands over a folder to Giannis, filled with artwork she had created for him over the past year.

Giannis accepted the folder with a smile, and then came around the table to give Stauffer a big hug.

You can watch the heartwarming scene play out below.

“My 11-year-old daughter had worked on several art projects for a year and a half, and kept them in a folder in the hopes to one day deliver to the Greek Freak,” wrote Lily’s father Peter Stauffer in the description of the video. “He accepted graciously.”

