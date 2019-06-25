Flyers mascot Gritty surprised a 7-year-old Flyers fan in the hospital and left him speechless

caption Young Flyers fan Caiden O’Rourke had just received a custom Gritty prosthetic leg when the beloved mascot surprised him at the hospital. source @6abcJeannette / Twitter

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is still bringing joy to fans across the city.

On Tuesday, Gritty surprised Caiden O’Rourke, a young Flyers fan who had just received a new, custom Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.

O’Rourke’s reaction is priceless.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NHL season might be over, but beloved Philadelphia mascot Gritty is still working hard to bring joy to Flyers fans.

On Tuesday, Gritty surprised 7-year-old Flyers fan Caiden O’Rourke.

According to 6ABC’s Jeanette Reyes, O’Rourke had received a new, custom Gritty-themed prosthetic leg at Philadelphia’s Shriners Hospital for Children.

When it turned out that Gritty was also there to celebrate with O’Rourke, his reaction was reaction is priceless.

The look on this 7-year-old's face is priceless. He just received a custom Gritty prosthetic leg, and then this happened… ❤️ (via @6abcJeannette)pic.twitter.com/mXtKdEGKYG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2019

I have a feeling Caiden won’t be taking off this custom @NHLFlyers jersey lol pic.twitter.com/wdlFBDhudO — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 25, 2019

When he first debuted, Gritty was a decisive figure, with some initially loathing the orange furball, and others immediately embracing the new Flyers mascot.

Read more: The Philadelphia Flyers have a terrifying new mascot, and he’s already breaking the internet

But since his debut last fall, Gritty has proven to be a brilliant addition to the City of Brotherly Love, as young Caiden’s reaction shows.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

An NBA prospect’s draft party erupted when he was picked just as everybody appeared to be giving up hope

Scottish striker celebrates World Cup goal by kissing a picture of herself as a child her father gave to remind her of where she started

The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, and fans are split on whether or not it means the end of the infamous ‘Drake curse’

A fan won $100,000 betting on the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup when they were the worst team in the NHL