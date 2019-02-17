Hamidou Diallo hits absurd dunk over Shaquille O’Neal on the way to winning 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

caption Hamidou Diallo channeled Superman to win the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk. source @NBAonTNT / Twitter

Hamidou Diallo beat Dennis Smith Jr. in the final of the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.

The dunk of the night came in the first round, when Diallo dunked over Shaquille O’Neal, hanging on the rim from his elbow and revealing a Superman “S” on his chest.

Diallo was awarded a perfect 50 for the dunk.

Hamidou Diallo is the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk champion, beating out Dennis Smith Jr. in the final on Saturday of NBA All-Star weekend.

His biggest dunk of the night came in the first round when Diallo enlisted a little help from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Diallo set O’Neal up a few feet in front of the basket, jumped over him, slammed the ball home, and in an homage to Vince Carter, hung on the rim from his elbow, showing off the Superman “S” hiding under his jersey.

It was absolutely absurd.

"SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!" @hamidoudiallo WITH THE ELBOW DUNK OVER SHAQ. ????????????#ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/w7VB0Nw2UR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Diallo was awarded a perfect 50 by the panel of judges for his dunk and went on to win the contest in the final with ease.

Joe Harris and Jayson Tatum were the other winners of the skills night of All-Star Weekend, winning the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge respectively.

More NBA All-Star Game 2019: